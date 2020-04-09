Tuesday 9 June 2026

FDA approves first generic of a commonly-used albuterol inhaler, from Cipla

Generics
9 April 2020
cipla-big

Indian generic drugs major Cipla (BSE: 500087) has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for albuterol sulfate Inhalation aerosol 90mcg from the US Food and Drug Administration.

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