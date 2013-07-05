FDA plans to revise drug labeling regulations by September

The US Food and Drug Administration says it plans to issue a proposed rule to revise FDA regulations about prescription drug labeling by September, a move that could open the generic drug makers up to liability if their drugs injure patients.
According to a description on the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) web site, the revised rule would create parity between brand-name pharma companies and generic drug manufacturers with respect to revising drug labeling to provide information about newly discovered risks.
The proposed rule comes shortly after the US Supreme Court ruled that generic drugmakers cannot be sued under state law for adverse reactions to their products (The Pharma Letter June 15). The court ruled that a state's law cannot run against federal laws on prescription medications whose design has been approved by the FDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze