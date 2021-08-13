Monday 12 January 2026

FDA seeks feedback on drugs approved under ANDAs prior to enactment of the Hatch-Waxman amendments

Generics
13 August 2021
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established a  public docket to solicit comments on issues related to the agency’s regulation of certain drug products approved under abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) before the enactment of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, commonly known as the Hatch-Waxman Amendments.

Since these pre-Hatch-Waxman ANDAs (PANDAs) were submitted under section 505(b) and approved under section 505(c) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, they can serve as a reference listed drug (RLD) for future abbreviated new drug applications submitted under section 505(j) of the FD&C Act (505(j) ANDAs) and can also be a listed drug relied on by 505(b)(2) applications.

Although these PANDAs are 505(b) applications, they have historically been overseen by the FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novel drug approvals by US FDA for 2023
10 January 2024
Biotechnology
FDA finalizes rule on BLAs and master files
12 February 2024
Generics
New FDA draft guidance for in vivo bioavailability and bioequivalence studies
3 April 2024
Generics
FY 2023 generic research priority initiatives at FDA
27 October 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze