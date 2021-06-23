Monday 12 January 2026

FDA updates list of off-exclusivity drugs without an approved generic

Generics
23 June 2021
As part of its efforts to bring more drug competition to the market and address the high cost of medicines, the US Food and Drug Administration has published an update to the List of Off-Patent, Off-Exclusivity Drugs without an Approved Generic (OPOE list).

The OPOE list includes approved new drug applications (NDAs) for drug products that are not protected by patents or exclusivities at the time of the update, and for which the FDA has not approved an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) referencing that NDA product. Both PDF and Excel formats are available for the current update and all previous updates.

The FDA maintains this list to improve transparency and encourage the development and submission of applications under an abbreviated approval pathway for drugs with limited competition. The agency updates this list every six months to ensure continued transparency regarding drug products where increased competition has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients. This list is also useful within the FDA as it develops additional product-specific guidances and other resources to assist prospective ANDA applicants.

