Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations to be launched

In an effort to further develop and strengthen local production of pharmaceutical produce in Africa, three African regional associations of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers have come together to establish the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA), which will ultimately form an umbrella organization representing the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa.
The launch of the FAPMA will take place on January 25 at the Harmony Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Founding members include the three main African regional associations: the West African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (WAPMA), the Federation of East African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FEAPM) and the Southern African Generic Medicines Association (SAGMA).
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