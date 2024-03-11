Thursday 18 June 2026

Fiocruz and Boehringer sign agreement for generic Jardiance

Generics
11 March 2024
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Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) has announced a partnership agreement with the Brazilian unit of the German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim.

This is the first step towards submitting and obtaining registration for a generic product of Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg and 25 mg, with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa). The drug is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, aimed at improving glycemic control. It is also approved by Anvisa to treat patients with heart failure (HF) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization, in addition to slowing down the loss of kidney function.

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