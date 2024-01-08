Fiocruz and Pfizer sign deal for generic of Xeljanz

Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) has signed a technology transfer agreement for the production of the medicine tofacitinib citrate, a generic clone of US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz.

The partnership was signed with Pfizer Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, and the Taim is to strengthen national production and increase public access to the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ie, those triggered by imbalances in the immune system, such as rheumatoid arthritis.