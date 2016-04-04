First ARVs from SA state-owned pharma company expected by 2017

During his State of the Nation Address, South Africa’s President Zuma announced that a state-owned pharmaceutical company called Ketlaphela had been established, reports the AllAfrica news service.

He noted that "the company will participate in the supply of antiretroviral drugs to the Department of Health from the 2016/17 financial year." The Department of Science and Technology (DST) says that "it is envisaged that the first Ketlaphela branded tablets will be available at the beginning of 2017."