Forest in patent settlement with Glenmark; Watson generic Lysteda cleared; and Dr Reddy's debuts generic Propecia

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) has entered into a settlement agreement with US subsidiaries of India’s Glenmark in patent infringement litigation brought by Forest in response to Glenmark's Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market generic versions of Forest's Bystolic (nebivolol) tablets.

This settlement is in addition to the previously announced Bystolic patent infringement deals with Hetero Labs, Alkem Laboratories, Indchemie Health Specialties and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (The Pharma Letter November 29, 2012).