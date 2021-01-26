FTC again charges Endo and Impax of blocking competition in US oxymorphone ER market

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) yesterday filed a new antitrust complaint accusing Endo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENDP) and Impax Laboratories, as well as the latter’s owner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX), of striking a second deal to stave off competition to the Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release) opioid pain medication even as an earlier FTC enforcement action over the same drug was moving forward.

The FTC sued Endo and max in January 2017 for engaging in similar anticompetitive conduct concerning the same drug product.

Amneal’s shares closed down 2.4% to $4.85 yesterday and declined a further 1% after hours, while Endo rose more than 5%, but fell back 2.3% pre-market today to $7.11.