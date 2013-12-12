FTC approves final order regarding Actavis’ acquisition of Warner Chilcott

Following a public comment period, the US Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order settling charges that generics major Actavis (NYSEL ACT) proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of Warner Chilcott (Nasdaq: WCRX; The Pharma Letter May 20) would reduce competition in the US markets for four current and future pharmaceuticals. They are:
Generic Femcon FE, a chewable oral contraceptive tablet that contains progestin and estrogen;
Loestrin 24 FE and its generic equivalents, which are low-dose progestin/estrogen combination oral contraceptives;
Lo Loestrin FE and its generic equivalents, which are also progestin/estrogen combination oral contraceptives; and
Atelvia and its generic equivalents, which are delayed-release tablets used to treat post-menopausal osteoporosis.
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