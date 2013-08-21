Wednesday 17 June 2026

FTC submits proposed Amicus Brief on "No-Authorized-Generic" commitments in drug patent settlements

Generics
21 August 2013

The US Federal Trade Commission has asked the US District Court for the District of New Jersey to accept an amicus brief that addresses the application of the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling in FTC versus Actavis to a patent settlement containing a “no-authorized-generic” commitment. The FTC submitted the brief in the case of In re Effexor XR Antitrust Litigation.

An authorized generic is chemically identical to its counterpart brand-name drug, but sold by the brand company or its representative as a generic product under the same regulatory approval as the brand-name drug. A no-authorized-generic commitment means that the brand-name drug firm, as part of a patent settlement, agrees that it will not launch its own authorized-generic alternative when the first generic company begins to compete. An FTC empirical study of the competitive effects of authorized generics found that when a brand company does not launch an authorized generic during the exclusivity period reserved for the first-filing generic under the Hatch-Waxman Act, it substantially increases the first generic company’s revenues, and consumers pay higher prices for the generic product.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Protillion Biosciences
A biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies using proprietary T-cell receptor engineering platforms to target intracellular cancer antigens for solid tumor treatment.


More Features in Generics

Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Dr Reddy’s challenges Pfizer with US launch of Bosutinib
15 June 2026
Richter and Hetero collaborate on Ozempic generic
11 June 2026
Reig Jofre launches dalbavancin in European hospital push
11 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze