Generic challengers settle litigation over Bausch's Xifaxan

Canada-based Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, have agreed to resolve a set of outstanding intellectual property disputes with India's Sun Pharmaceutical (BSE: 524715).

Starting April 2019, the litigation relates to the antibiotic product Xifaxan (rifaximin).

Developed by US drugmaker Salix, Xifaxan treats diarrhea by altering the gut flora. The product was used off-label for this purpose for many years, before at last gaining approval in 2015, based on positive data.