Wednesday 18 March 2026

Generic companies acting as CMOs for global pharma in Middle East

Generics
5 August 2019
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Emad Shabbir, director at Dubai-based EMAD Trade House, has said that favorable conditions and legislative regulations in Saudi Arabia are resulting in a boom of manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) partnering with international pharma companies in the Middle East.

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More on this story...

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