Generic drugmakers in Asia refocus for market expansion; report

Fewer blockbusters drugs are expected to go off-patent post 2015, resulting in a scarcity of opportunities for generic companies in Asia. Hence, generic drug manufacturers in the region are looking beyond the patent cliff to focus on market expansion and improving the quality of existing drugs.

Certain established generic manufacturers are restructuring their business models and investing heavily in research and development of new molecules, although the impact of these efforts will take a minimum of five years to be clear.

17%-18% CAGR growth forecast for Asia generic sector