Generic drugs in USA's Medicare Part D saved beneficiaries and program $33 billion in 2007, says new CBO study

New research released by the USA’s Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the use of generic medications rather than brand-name medications in Medicare Part D saved beneficiaries and the program about $33 billion in 2007, while an additional $14 billion in savings is expected as first-time generics enter the market through 2012.

Four years ago, Medicare began providing outpatient prescription drug benefits for senior citizens and people with disabilities. Known as Part D, the program uses private plans to provide coverage for prescription drugs to enrollees. Those plans negotiate payment rates with pharmacies and rebates from drug manufacturers while competing for enrollees. Such competition provides incentives for plans to control their costs; one important way in which plans seek to control costs is by encouraging the use of generic drugs.