Generic medicines can fund Australian government reforms

As Australia holds its collective breath waiting for the election date, minds turn to how the next the government is going to bring the country back into budget surplus, says Kate Lynch, chief executive of the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA).
The generic medicines industry in Australia stands ready to work with the new government in bipartisan fashion to deliver important savings with no impact to the health of Australians. If that sounds farfetched, says Ms Lynch, consider this:
In Spain last year, in a move designed to save A$3.4 billion ($3.14 billion) a year, Spain's government passed a law demanding doctors prescribe, and pharmacies dispense, generic medicines rather than the more expensive brand names sold by pharmaceutical companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze