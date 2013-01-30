Generic statins to slash global market value by 2018

The introduction of generic statins has kick-started a decline that will see the global statins market lose over $7 billion in revenue by 2018, states the latest report by business intelligence providers GBI Research.
This forecasts the worldwide statins market to drop from a 2012 valuation of $19.7 billion to $12.2 billion just five years later at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
Statins, a category of drugs employed to lower cholesterol levels, are increasingly under threat from non-statins and combination therapies (a mixture of statins and non-statins), but the primary threat to global revenue lies with the rise of generic variants.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze