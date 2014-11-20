Generic versions of Valcyte and Activella hit the US market

Ireland-domiciled pain drugmaker Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) says that its Qualitest subsidiary has launched a generic version of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) Valcyte (valganciclovir) tablets USP, 450mg.
"We are pleased to announce the commercial availability of generic Valcyte," said Rajiv De Silva, president and chief executive of Endo, adding: "Our generic product, as the first generic version of Valcyte available in the USA plays an important role in providing patients with a more affordable treatment option."
For the 12 months ending September 30, 2014, Valcyte, for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis (eye infection), had total US sales of around $440 million, according to IMS Health data quoted by Endo.
