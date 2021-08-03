Sunday 11 January 2026

Generics continue to dominate public procurements in Russia

3 August 2021
The share of domestic drugs in public procurements in Russia grew to a record figure of 87% this year, according to recent studies conducted by some leading local analysts in the field of pharmaceutics and Russian media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to data from leading Russian pharma analytics agency DSM Group, in the first five months of 2021 the overall purchases for state needs amounted to 349.8 million units valued at 194.6 billion roubles ($2.65 billion). This is 34.1% higher in volume terms and up 53.7% in value terms compared to the same period of last year. According to the study, the share of Russian drugs amounted to 87%, or 304.4 million units, being a record figure since 2017.

The share of foreign drugs in value terms amounted to 56.9% (109 billion roubles) although the share of Russian drugs is also growing. According to the current Russian legislation, state customers are forced to purchase domestic drugs that are cheaper than their foreign analogues.

