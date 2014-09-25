Generics maker IGI Laboratories acquires 18 AstraZeneca drugs

New Jersey-based specialty generic company IGI Laboratories (NYSE MKT: IG) has acquired regulatory rights, related documents and records for 18 of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), 17 of which were marketed.
The 18 products include 17 injectables and 1 suppository, and all of them have been previously approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as Abbreviated New Drug Applications or new drug applications prior to their discontinuation or withdrawal from the market.
Jason Grenfell-Gardner, president and chief executive of IGI Laboratories, said: "This acquisition begins the next critical phase of our growth strategy, and will enable us to expand our existing generic topical pharmaceutical platform to now include injectable products. Expanding our development and commercial focus to include injectable pharmaceutical products will leverage our existing expertise and capabilities, and broaden our platform for sustainable growth. Almost half of the products we acquired are currently listed on the US FDA shortage list, and we look forward to working closely with the US FDA to return these products to the market as soon as possible."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze