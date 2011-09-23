German drug pricing reforms lower health system's costs, says AVR report

The multi-year uptrend in drug expenditure by Germany’s health insurers could be ending, according to the latest Arzneiverordnungs Report (AVR), an annual study of the drug market. The report is published by the Scientific Institute of the AOK, Germany’s biggest health insurance fund, and based on 791 million prescriptions by over 140,000 doctors.

It notes that insurers’ spending on reimbursement of medicines grew by just 1% last year to 32 billion euros ($57.1 billion) – a significant decline from 2009s’ 4.8% increase. The figures exclude spending on vaccines. The insurance system’s overall spending expanded by 2.9% to 181 billion euros; drugs accounted for 17.7% of the total, down from 19% in 2009.