GlaxoSmithKline and A*STAR's ICES to develop medicines for emerging markets

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Singapore-based A*STAR's Institute of Chemical and Engineering Sciences (ICES) have signed a five-year strategic agreement to develop new evidence based formulations (EBFs) specifically for emerging markets. EBFs are medicines which are reformulated to provide additional patient benefit.

The ICES has a long standing relationship with GSK since 2003, and the development of EBFs will further strengthen the relationship between both parties. The collaboration leverages on ICES' strengths and expertise in synthesis, formulation and process development, as well as GSK's experience in drug candidate selection, optimization and product development in novel formulations. The collaboration will enhance ICES' technical expertise and know-how in drug product formulation, analytical techniques, development and scale up. It will develop a pool of local expertise in specialized formulation for pharmaceutical development in Singapore.

"Collaborating with GSK, a global leader in pharmaceuticals and health care provides an opportunity for us to further our research and deepen our capabilities in formulation science with skilled scientists and technical expertise. This venture will enable us to develop future scientists and laboratory analysts with the right skills to grow this industry in Singapore" said Keith Carpenter, executive director of the ICES.