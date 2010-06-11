GlaxoSmithKline drives into Latin America's branded generics sector, buying Labs Phoenix for $253 million

UK drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline is extending its reach into emerging markets, revealing yesterday that it buying full control of a leading Argentinean drugmaker, Laboratorios Phoenix, for a cash consideration of around $253 million, and gaining a stronger foot hold in Argentina's pharmaceutical market, which is valued at about $3 billion by IMS Health.

Commenting on the agreement Abbas Hussain, president, Emerging Markets GSK, said: 'This is an important step forward in our strategy to grow our business in Latin America; a key group of emerging markets for GSK. By acquiring Phoenix, we will rapidly expand our presence in the fast-growing Argentine market. In addition, Phoenix's broad portfolio and rich pipeline of branded generics will enable us to bring more medicines of value to patients in Argentina.