Glenmark launches Ryaltris-AZ at an affordable price in India

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) has announced the launch of Ryaltris-AZ Nasal Spray for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India.
Glenmark, one of the leaders in respiratory segment, has been the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in India. This will provide patients a far more convenient, cost effective treatment option in the country.
Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Ryaltris-AZ, as a novel fixed-dose combination of mometasone furoate 50mcg + azelastine 140mcg.
