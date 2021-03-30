Sunday 11 January 2026

Global drugmakers again demand better protection of patent rights in Russia

Generics
30 March 2021
russia_li

Global drugmakers who are trying to minimize their losses from the ever-growing turnover of generics of their original drugs in Russia, have called on the country’s federal government to update the existing register of drugs and patents – in a move to provide them with a better opportunity to protect their patent rights in Russia, according to recent statements by representatives of producers and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In an official letter sent to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by members Infarma, one of Russia’s leading pharma trade association which unites some global producers - among which are Bayer (BAYN: DE), Roche (ROG: SIX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Novartis NOVN: VX) - those measures taken by Russian authorities to minimize the ongoing patent disputes in the domestic pharmaceutical market are still imperfect, while new tools should be designed.

Major problems with existing drug register

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bayer starts legal proceedings in Russia due to violation of IP rights
7 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca continues legal battles in Russia
17 May 2018
Generics
Legal scene set for Russian drugmaker to get compulsory license on Sutent
30 April 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze