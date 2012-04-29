Global generic drug markets will grow to $221 billion by 2016; Espicom

The economic recession has been a double-edged sword for the international generic drugs business. Driven by the need to control costs, the use of generic drugs has grown considerably in recent years, even in markets where traditionally they have not been favored.
At the same time, health payers have been putting pressure on the sector to squeeze margins even tighter. While five-year growth is forecast, increasing demand and lower margins are just two of the issues the sector must grapple with. According to a new Espicom study, titled The World Generic Market Report, the global markets for generic drugs will continue to grow despite cost containment pressures from health payers in many markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze