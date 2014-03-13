GMiA calls on Australian government to think before irreversible damage occurs to the generic medicines industry

At the Annual Professional Pharmacy (APP) conference in Australia today, Mark Crotty, chairman of the Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA), called on government to think before irreversible damage occurs to the generic medicines industry in Australia.
Mr Crotty highlighted that Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) reform is delivering more savings than expected and to avoid inflicting irreversible damage to the generic medicines industry, it is important that there are no more damaging price cuts to generic medicines.
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