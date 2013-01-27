Good start to 2013 for Stada Arz in German tender process

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel’s (SAZ: GR) sales companies- STADApharm and ALIUD Pharma - have also successfully begun 2013 in the tender process for discount agreements: they won awards for a total of 84 active pharmaceutical ingredients and active ingredient combinations with the three largest public health insurance organizations and associations in Germany.

The only independent German generics group thereby provides its medicines to over 40 million insured persons of the Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse (AOK), Barmer GEK and Techniker Krankenkasse (TK). The medicines include frequently needed active ingredients such as omeprazole.

“Stada has once again proven its efficiency despite exceedingly challenging conditions in the German discount agreement system,” says Hartmut Retzlaff, chairman of the executive board of the Stada group, adding: “The fact that Stada repeatedly takes leading positions in these tenders serves as evidence of both the high quality of our products and our reliability and sustainable management.”