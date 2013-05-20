Greek research-based drugmaker group AIFD challenges generics assumptions in Draft Patent Law

One of the most important preconditions for Turkey to reach a reformist, sustainable economic growth with high-added-value and to attract more direct foreign investment is to create an effective patent system at international standards, protecting intellectual property rights, comments the research-based Turkish pharma industry group, the AIFD.

In the general preamble of the Patent Draft law numbered 1/756, which is currently being discussed by the Turkish Parliament, the purpose of attaining compliance with the international and regional agreements has been stated, it notes, but pointing out that the draft has deviated from this objectives due to the amendments made.