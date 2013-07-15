Grindeks gains new export opportunities in the USA

Latvian drugmaker JSC Grindeks (GRD1R: RI ) says it has successfully passed a US Food and Drug Administration inspection of its manufacturing facilities, paving the way for Grindeks’ cooperation with the US partners, and developing its business activities on the American market.
The certification allows Grindeks to start exporting its manufactured xylazine, xylazine hydrochloride and droperidol to the USA, as well as continue supplying oxytocine and detomidine to its American partners.
Grindeks chairman Juris Bundulis commented: “This successful achievement gives Grindeks» new development opportunities and strengthens its position on the global pharmaceutical market, as the US Food and Drug Administration approval is a convincing argument to gain the trust of every client. We are proud of our achievements in manufacturing and quality control and are looking forward to new export opportunities.”
