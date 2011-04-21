Growth in US spending on medicines slows to 2.3% in 2010, says IMS

Spending on prescription medicines in the USA last year slowed to 2.3%, markedly lower than the 5.1% growth rate in 2009, according to a new study, titled The Use of Medicines in the United States: Review of 2010, from IMS Health.
It found that total dollars spent on medications in the USA reached $307.4 billion last year - or real per capita spending of $898, up $6 from 2009. The volume of prescription medicines consumed overall rose at historically low levels in 2010.
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