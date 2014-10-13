Growth set to return to CIS by 2015 with Kazakhstan in the lead

Growth is set to return to markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) between 2015 and 2019, according to a report by Poland-based business consulting and advisory services firm PMR. Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have experienced difficulties in their pharma markets caused by political tension, including devaluation of local currencies, which means that, despite an increase in sales in local currencies, the markets will probably decline this year in Euro.

Longer-term, however, generics manufacturers may find that the market is friendly, supported by pro-generics policies of governments wishing to reduce imports and manufacture drugs domestically.

Kazakhstan the most promising economy in the area