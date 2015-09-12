Growth through internationalization projected by Stada Arz

At a press conference last week, Hartmut Retzlaff, chairman of German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra), highlighted the strategy that the group has been pursuing under his leadership for more than 20 years.

Mr Retzlaff emphasized: "The development that Stada has undergone in the past years was to a great extent characterized by the expansion of the branded products segment and the internationalization of our products." As a result, the focus of the acquisition policy of the group based in Bad Vilbel is now set, in particular, on the targeted strengthening of its branded products segment and the further expansion of its international activities, he noted.