Grunenthal strengthens pain product portfolio with European rights to etoricoxib

Family-owned German drugmaker Grunenthal Group today announced the signing of an exclusive promotion and distribution agreement with MSD, the non-North America trading name for US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) etoricoxib.
This agreement covers Germany, the UK, France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Ireland and Austria. Etoricoxib is a patent-protected, selective COX-2 inhibitor, marketed under the brand name Arcoxia in these markets.
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