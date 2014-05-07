Grunenthal strengthens pain product portfolio with European rights to etoricoxib

Family-owned German drugmaker Grunenthal Group today announced the signing of an exclusive promotion and distribution agreement with MSD, the non-North America trading name for US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) etoricoxib.

This agreement covers Germany, the UK, France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Ireland and Austria. Etoricoxib is a patent-protected, selective COX-2 inhibitor, marketed under the brand name Arcoxia in these markets.