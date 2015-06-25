Health Canada requests quarantine of drugs linked to Polydrug Labs

Medicines regulator Health Canada has requested that Canadian importers voluntarily quarantine drug products with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufactured or tested by Polydrug Laboratories, in Ambarnath, Maharashtra, India, due to data integrity concerns.

Health Canada is taking this interim precautionary measure to help mitigate any potential risk in light of recent findings from trusted regulatory partners that raised concerns about the reliability of data generated at this site. At this time there is no identified risk to health, and Health Canada is not requesting a recall of any products with API from Polydrug Laboratories currently on the Canadian market.