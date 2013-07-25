Highs and lows as Actavis 2nd qtr results meet expectations

US generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) reported its net revenue increased 46.8% to $1.99 billion for the second quarter 2013, compared to $1.36 billion in the second quarter 2012.

On a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2013 were $2.01, an increase of 41.5%, just beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 from Stock Ratings Network reports.