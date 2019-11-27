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Hikma completes its FDA response for generic Advair

Generics
27 November 2019
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London-listed Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) today announces that it has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration its response to deficiencies in its Abbreviated New drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder).

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