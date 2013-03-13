Hikma delivers revenue growth of 21% and EPS up 24% for 2012

Jordon-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) has reported preliminary results for 2012, showing that group revenues increased 20.8% to $1.11 billion, with organic revenue growth of 5.2%. Profit attributable to shareholders was up 25.2% to $100.3 million. On an adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders up 19.4% to $120.5 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA for full-year 2012 came in at $225.2, a leap of 35.9%. Earnings per share rose 23.8% to $0,511. The figures were ahead of consensus forecasts but in line with those of analysts at Panmure Gordon

Branded revenue growth of 19.7% to $528.9 million reflects strong demand across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets, with organic growth of 11.3%, said Hikma, noting that branded adjusted operating profit increased by 17.6%, with an adjusted operating margin of 23.4%