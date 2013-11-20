Hikma in $40 million deal to enhance delivery of generic injectables

USA-based Unilife Corp (Nasdaq: UNIS) has signed a long-term commercial supply contract with Jordan-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) for the use of Unifill prefilled syringes with a range of generic injectable drugs.
Under the 15-year global agreement, Unilife will supply Hikma with customized prefillable delivery systems from its Unifill platform, including the Unifill syringe and the Unifill Nexus.
Unilife will commence product sales to Hikma in early 2014. Under the terms of the contract, Unilife will supply Hikma a minimum volume of 175 million units per year following a rapid high-volume ramp up period.
