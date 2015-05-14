Hikma reiterates guidance for 2015

Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) says it has made a good start to the year and reiterates its guidance for 2015 for the group overall and for each of its business segments. The company’s share price gained 2.1% to £20.72 in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The company continues to expect full year group revenue growth of around 6% in constant currency, following an extremely strong year in 2014, in which profit attributable to shareholders increased by 30%. On a reported basis, it expects full year group revenue growth of around 2%, reflecting foreign exchange rate movements in the year to date. For the first half, it expects group revenue in constant currency to be broadly in line with the same period last year. For 2014, the company posted group revenue of $1.49 billion, a rise of 9% on 2013 (The Pharma Letter March 11).
Injectables
