Hikma resumes launch of generic Advair Diskus in USA

London-listed Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) says it has resumed the launch of its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Advair Diskus in the USA, following US Food and Drug Administration approval of an amendment Hikma submitted to its Abbreviated New Drug Application in January 2021.

The news saw Hikma’s shares gain more than 3% to 2,451 pence by mid-afternoon trading today. The company has developed the copy of GSK’s top-selling asthma treatment in partnership with Vectura (LSE: VEC), a leading inhalation contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), whose shares were also up more than 3% at 115.30 pence.

The amendment reflected enhanced packaging controls to meet new industry standards adopted since the initial submission of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA).