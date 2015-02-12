Hospira fourth-qtr 2014 earnings beat expectations

US drugmaker Hospira (NYSE: HSP), a leading provider of injectable drugs and infusion technologies, and a global leader in biosimilars, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2014.

For the fourth quarter of 2014, net sales were $1.13 billion, up 3.9% ( and in line with analysts’ expectations), said Hospira, the subject of a $17 billion takeover bid from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). On a US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, fourth-quarter 2014 diluted earnings per share were $0.21 (+5.0%).

Excluding restructuring charges and other items, earnings were $0.53 a share, up 3.9%, well beating the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of earnings per share of $0.42.