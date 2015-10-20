Hovione acquires a formulation plant

Portugal-based drugmaker Hovione says it is investing in specialized formulation capabilities.
The first step of the plan was the acquisition of a formulation facility adjacent to the current process chemistry and particle engineering facility in Loures, Portugal. This acquisition is a strategic investment to further boost development and manufacturing capabilities for both inhalation and oral dosage forms. Financial terms were not disclosed.
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