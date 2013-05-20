Impax launches authorized generic of Zomig, as Mylan debuts copy of Tricor in USA

US drugmaker Impax Laboratories (Nasdaq: IPXL) says that its generics division, Global Pharmaceuticals, commenced shipment of an authorized generic version of Zomig (zolmitriptan) tablets and orally disintegrating tablets, 2.5mg and 5mg, in the USA, as part of a distribution, license, development and supply agreement with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

Zomig is indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches in adults. According to IMS Health data quoted by Impax, US sales of Zomig tablets and orally disintegrating tablets were around $196 million in the 12 months ended April 2013.