India finalizes pharma pricing policy, which will cover 348 drugs

India’s Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, yesterday finalized the pharmaceutical pricing policy under which 348 essential drugs will come under price control of the government, according to a report by India’s moneycontrol.com.
The GoM will be sending its recommendations to the Cabinet within a week for approval to bring drugs in National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), that have a total sales of around 290 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) which is about 60% of the domestic market, under control.
"We have finalized everything today. Now it will go to the Cabinet and the Cabinet will take the final view. We will send it in a week's time," Mr Pawar told reporters after the meeting, moneycontrol.com said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze