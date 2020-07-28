India gets $1.33 billion booster to ramp up domestic drug production

As the scheme to make India self-reliant in bulk drug supply gets underway, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is to shift its focus to encourage research and development of novel drugs in the country. While a new policy is in the works, the government has announced a $1.33 billion booster for ramping up domestic production of raw materials for producing drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Looking to boost manufacturing in India, the DoP outlined guidelines for four schemes on July 27. The scheme opens the door for critical API production and manufacturing of high-end medical devices in the country.

"We are seeking to ensure India's pharma sector becomes completely independent. The country's dependence on imports for certain critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is huge. We want to increase manufacturing of these API in India," said an official privy to the interactions.