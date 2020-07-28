Sunday 11 January 2026

India gets $1.33 billion booster to ramp up domestic drug production

Generics
28 July 2020
india_map_credit_deposit_photos_large

As the scheme to make India self-reliant in bulk drug supply gets underway, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is to shift its focus to encourage research and development of novel drugs in the country. While a new policy is in the works, the government has announced a $1.33 billion booster for ramping up domestic production of raw materials for producing drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Looking to boost manufacturing in India, the DoP outlined guidelines for four schemes on July 27. The scheme opens the door for critical API production and manufacturing of high-end medical devices in the country.

"We are seeking to ensure India's pharma sector becomes completely independent. The country's dependence on imports for certain critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is huge. We want to increase manufacturing of these API in India," said an official privy to the interactions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indian government moves to tackle substandard drugs
30 August 2016
Generics
India proposes sops to manufacturers and Aayog scheme to boost bulk drug industry
6 March 2020
Generics
India mulls QR code implementation in domestic pharma market
17 June 2021
Generics
India's PLI scheme hits a roadblock
15 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze