India’s Competition Commission asks Sun Pharma to amend Ranbaxy takeover deal

The Indian Competition Commission has asked domestic generics company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715), which acquired fellow Indian drug maker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) in April, to amend the $3.2 billion merger, according to The Wall Street Journal.
According to reports, the CCI has requested some amendments, which have been submitted by the two companies. The CCI became involved in the deal in August after Sun Pharma acquired Ranbaxy in an all-stock transaction with a total equity value of $3.2 billion along with debt of $800 million, taking the overall deal value to $4 billion. It came to the attention of the CCI because the acquisition means that Sun Pharma has a large dominant position in the Indian pharma market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze