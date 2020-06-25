Sunday 11 January 2026

India's Intellectual Property Appellate Board stays order on generic ibrutinib

Generics
25 June 2020
patent_trademark_big_li

A recent Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) order has resulted in the generic version of anti-cancer drug Ibrutinib becoming illegal once again, leaving patients with no option but to go back to buying Ibrutinib, sold under the brand name Imbruvica at $5,283. The revoked patent has granted a fresh lease of life to the on-going litigation between Big pharma and domestic drug companies, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The patent for the drug is held by Pharmacyclics, which was acquired by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) in 2015 in a $21 billion deal. In India, the marketing right for ibrutinib is held by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Pharmacyclics filed a patent for the drug in 2009 and obtained it in September 2014. Andhra Pradesh-based Laurus Labs filed a post-grant challenge on September 2015 on several grounds such as lack of novelty and lack of inventive steps, among others.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Interim injunction to Novartis against Natco's use of Revolade patent
12 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Indian High Court rules against Bayer on Nexavar and Xarelto API exports
19 August 2019
Generics
India – patent challenges and compulsory licensing
23 November 2016
Generics
Zydus Cadila gets US FDA nod for Imbruvica generic
8 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze