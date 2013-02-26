India's Ranbaxy posts 23% sales growth for 2012

India’s largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (AB: BO) yesterday reported financial results for 2012, showing that consolidated sales rose 23% (in rupee terms) reaching 122.53 billion rupees ($2.27 billion).
EBITDA without considering exceptional items was 15% of sales at 18.23 billion rupees, compared with 16.04 billion rupees in 2011. Profit after tax (PAT) was 9.23 billion rupees compared with a loss of just under 29 billion rupees the year earlier. PAT for 2012 was 8% of sales after incorporating one time charges of 1.86 billion rupees and Rs.1.65 billion rupees on account of recall and forex MTM. Base business profitability, excluding forex gains and one-time gains/ losses improved over the previous year. The company expects to achieve sales of over 120 billion rupees in 2013, while also growing its base business by over 10%.
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